Blue drum case: Court convicts wife, lover for husband's murder

The prosecution alleged that Muskan drugged Rajput before stabbing him with Shukla's help in March 2025.

After the murder, they dismembered Rajput's body and hid it in a blue drum sealed with cement.

The couple then fled to Himachal Pradesh but were arrested two weeks later.

The prosecution argued that the murder was premeditated, citing purchases of a knife, razor, cement, sand, and a large blue drum as evidence.