BMC demolishes Tehzeeb Islamic English School in Govandi after relocations
The BMC just tore down Tehzeeb Islamic English School in Govandi, the first illegal school building to go under its citywide crackdown.
This follows its big sweep in March, when it flagged 164 unauthorized schools and filed cases against 74.
Importantly, all 250 students were shifted to recognized schools before the demolition, with BMC education department official Nisar Khan making sure the move was handled smoothly.
BMC cites safety amid legal challenge
BMC says safety was a huge concern: these unapproved buildings can put kids at risk.
They even put up warning signs outside Tehzeeb School earlier to alert parents.
Some people are questioning why the demolition happened during monsoon season; Shabana Khan from the Slum Private School Management Association questioned the timing, and her association filed a writ petition seeking to quash the FIRs against illegal schools.
Still, BMC stands by its actions, saying student safety and legal standards come first for all Mumbai schools.