BMC employee killed in Khar-West crash allegedly by Sudhir Sawant

A heartbreaking accident in Mumbai's Khar West on Monday evening took the life of Iyappan Selvaraj Harijan, a 41-year-old BMC employee.

He and his wife Nancy were riding their bike when they were hit by a car allegedly driven by 71-year-old former Army Brigadier and former MP Sudhir Sitaram Sawant.

Sadly, Harijan was taken to Bhabha Hospital and declared dead during treatment; Nancy was injured, and another scooter rider nearby also ended up with a fractured arm.