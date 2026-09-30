BMC employee killed in Khar-West crash allegedly by Sudhir Sawant
India
A heartbreaking accident in Mumbai's Khar West on Monday evening took the life of Iyappan Selvaraj Harijan, a 41-year-old BMC employee.
He and his wife Nancy were riding their bike when they were hit by a car allegedly driven by 71-year-old former Army Brigadier and former MP Sudhir Sitaram Sawant.
Sadly, Harijan was taken to Bhabha Hospital and declared dead during treatment; Nancy was injured, and another scooter rider nearby also ended up with a fractured arm.
Negligent driving case against Sudhir Sawant
Sawant, who once served as an MP for Rajapur, was hospitalized for high blood pressure after the crash.
Police have registered a case against him for negligent driving but have not arrested him yet.