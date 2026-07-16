BMC issues 22.03cr notice to Taj Mahal Palace for barricades
The BMC just sent a notice to Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, asking for ₹22.03 crore because the hotel's security barricades, bollards, and planters have been taking up public roads and sidewalks since 2009, right after the November 26 attacks.
Altogether, these security setups cover about 800 square meters of road and over 1,100 square meters of sidewalk.
BMC rescinded May 2025 fee discounts
In May 2025, BMC took back earlier fee discounts that were given on national security grounds, saying everyone should pay up if the Bombay Stock Exchange did.
The hotel is talking with officials, insisting these safety measures are crucial for guests and staff and shouldn't be treated like regular commercial use.
If the bill isn't paid soon, there's a hefty 15% monthly interest penalty waiting.