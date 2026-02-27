BMC makes singing full 'Vande Mataram' mandatory at events
India
Mumbai's municipal corporation (BMC) passed a resolution that singing all six stanzas of "Vande Mataram" will now be mandatory at its official events—flag hoisting, and big gatherings.
The move was proposed by BJP leader Ganesh Khankar and got unanimous support.
Aligns with central government's recent directive on 'Vande Mataram'
This lines up with a recent Central Government directive dated January 18, 2026, which asks for the full version to be sung while everyone stands in respect.
If approved by the Municipal Commissioner, BMC will become India's first civic body to officially adopt this rule.
For many, it's about honoring a symbol of unity and patriotism.