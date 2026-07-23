BMC: Mumbai reservoirs near 70% after heavy monsoon rain
India
After a full day of heavy monsoon rain, Mumbai's water supply is looking up: reservoirs are now at nearly 70% capacity, according to the BMC.
That's a big jump from yesterday, but still behind last year's 86.88%.
Basically, there's more water in the city, but we're not out of the woods yet.
Four reservoirs overflowing, IMD orange alert
Four reservoirs, Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa, and Modak Sagar, are already overflowing. Bhatsa (the biggest one) is almost two-thirds full.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for Mumbai with warnings of very heavy rain and gusty winds over the next two days.
There's also a high tide expected Thursday evening, so stay safe if you're heading out!