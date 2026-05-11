BMC orders 10% water cut in Mumbai from May 15
Heads up, Mumbai, starting May 15, the city will see a 10% water cut.
The BMC is making this move because reservoir levels are dipping and hot weather is causing more water to evaporate.
Even though lakes are a bit fuller than last year (23.5% vs. 20.3%), officials aren't taking chances, especially since the IMD expects a weak monsoon thanks to El Nino.
Mumbai lakes at about quarter capacity
Mumbai's seven lakes together hold about 14.47 million lakh liters, but right now they're only at about a quarter of that capacity.
To keep taps running, extra supplies will come from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna, but the cuts will also hit Thane and Bhiwandi.
The BMC wants everyone to pitch in by using water judiciously, preventing overflow from storage tanks, avoiding excessive water use, and cleaning vehicles with a wet cloth instead of hoses.
Similar cuts happened in past years too; it's all about making sure there's enough water until the rains arrive!