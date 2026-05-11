BMC orders 10% water cut in Mumbai from May 15

Mumbai lakes at about quarter capacity

Mumbai's seven lakes together hold about 14.47 million lakh liters, but right now they're only at about a quarter of that capacity.

To keep taps running, extra supplies will come from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna, but the cuts will also hit Thane and Bhiwandi.

The BMC wants everyone to pitch in by using water judiciously, preventing overflow from storage tanks, avoiding excessive water use, and cleaning vehicles with a wet cloth instead of hoses.

Similar cuts happened in past years too; it's all about making sure there's enough water until the rains arrive!