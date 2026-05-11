BMC orders 10% water cut May 15 amid El Nino

Lakes 23.5% full, BMC boosts supplies

Right now, the lakes are only about a quarter full, just 23.5% of their capacity as of Monday, May 11, 2026.

To help out, BMC is boosting supplies from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna reservoirs.

Even though there's enough water for now, officials want everyone to pitch in: avoid tank overflows, use wet cloths instead of hoses for cleaning cars or bikes, and stay hydrated since it's getting hotter out there.