BMC orders 10% water cut May 15 amid El Nino
India
Starting May 15, Mumbai, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Nizampur will see a 10% water cut.
The BMC made this call because the city's seven lakes are running low and the weather department expects a weak monsoon thanks to El Nino.
Basically, less rain means less water to go around.
Lakes 23.5% full, BMC boosts supplies
Right now, the lakes are only about a quarter full, just 23.5% of their capacity as of Monday, May 11, 2026.
To help out, BMC is boosting supplies from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna reservoirs.
Even though there's enough water for now, officials want everyone to pitch in: avoid tank overflows, use wet cloths instead of hoses for cleaning cars or bikes, and stay hydrated since it's getting hotter out there.