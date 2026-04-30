BMC orders 30-hour water cut south-central Mumbai for Wadala tunnel
India
Heads up, Mumbai! BMC is cutting water supply for 30 hours straight, from 10am on May 5 to 4pm on May 6, in south and central parts of the city.
This is so they can hook up a massive new water tunnel between Amar Mahal and Pratiksha Nagar in Wadala.
Residents urged to conserve water
The upgrade should mean better water supply soon, but for now, areas like Sion, Chembur, Kurla, Govandi, Ghatkopar, and more will be affected.
BMC is asking everyone in these neighborhoods to use water sparingly until things are back to normal on May 6.
Hang in there: this fix should make things smoother down the line!