BMC plans ₹2,395cr cable-stayed bridge linking Versova and Madh island
Big news for Mumbai commuters: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning a new cable-stayed bridge linking Madh Island and Versova.
Right now, getting across means a roundabout 18- to 20-km trip or relying on a jetty that shuts down during monsoon season.
With this ₹2,395 crore project, the same trip will take just 10 minutes once the bridge opens (expected by 2029).
Mumbai's planned 2.06km 4-lane bridge
The bridge will stretch 2.06km with four lanes for vehicles, aiming to ease traffic jams and make it way easier to reach schools and hospitals in the area.
First proposed back in 1967 (talk about patience!), it finally got blueprint approval in 2020.
Early groundwork like soil testing is happening now, but actual construction will start by the end of the monsoon season once the Bombay High Court grants its clearance.
Cable-stayed design reduces piling, eases commutes
Thanks to its cable-stayed design, the bridge needs less piling work, meaning less harm to the environment around Mumbai's western suburbs.
The bridge is expected to transform commuting patterns across Mumbai's western suburbs.