BMC plans ₹2,395cr cable-stayed bridge linking Versova and Madh island

Big news for Mumbai commuters: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning a new cable-stayed bridge linking Madh Island and Versova.

Right now, getting across means a roundabout 18- to 20-km trip or relying on a jetty that shuts down during monsoon season.

With this ₹2,395 crore project, the same trip will take just 10 minutes once the bridge opens (expected by 2029).