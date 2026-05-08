BMC proposes 40% hike in Mumbai parking fees since 2021
India
Parking in Mumbai might get pricier soon. The BMC has proposed a 40% hike in parking fees at its pay-and-park spots, the first update since rates expired back in March 2021.
The plan is now with city officials for review and will need several approvals before it kicks in.
BMC working on 3Cr smart parking system
Right now, parking costs anywhere from ₹15-₹100 for two-wheelers and can go up to ₹615 an hour for busses, depending on the area.
With more than 5.1 million vehicles crowding Mumbai and only about 40,000 civic-run slots available, space is tight.
To help out, BMC is also working on a ₹30 million smart parking system with parking-space information via app or web, so at least finding a spot might get easier even if it costs more.