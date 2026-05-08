BMC proposes 40% hike in Mumbai parking fees since 2021

BMC working on 3Cr smart parking system

Right now, parking costs anywhere from ₹15-₹100 for two-wheelers and can go up to ₹615 an hour for busses, depending on the area.

With more than 5.1 million vehicles crowding Mumbai and only about 40,000 civic-run slots available, space is tight.

To help out, BMC is also working on a ₹30 million smart parking system with parking-space information via app or web, so at least finding a spot might get easier even if it costs more.