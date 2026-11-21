BMC proposes 50% hike in Mumbai 2 wheeler parking fees
Parking your bike in Mumbai might soon get pricier.
The BMC has proposed raising two-wheeler parking fees by up to 50% in Category C lots, with smaller hikes for Categories A and B.
The plan, cleared by civic chief Ashwini Bhide, still needs a green light from the Standing Committee and General Body before it kicks in citywide.
New fees rounded to higher 5
If this goes through, Category C lots will see a 50% fee jump, while Categories B and A could go up by 33% and 25%.
Officials say these updates are long pending.
The new amounts will be rounded to the higher 5.