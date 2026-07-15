BMC removes 1,800 metric tons of garbage from Juhu beach
India
Mumbai's Juhu Beach is undergoing a major cleanup: BMC crews removed a massive 1,800 metric tons of garbage in only 10 days.
This all started after heavy July rains dumped more than 1,000mm of water on the city, causing daily waste on the beach to jump from the usual 60 metric tons to an overwhelming nearly 350 metric tons.
Mumbai videos spark monsoon readiness concern
The rains pushed loads of debris from drains into the sea, which tidal currents then carried back to the beach, sparking public concern and viral videos about Mumbai's monsoon readiness.
BMC responded with extra teams and machines working around the clock.
Officials say they'll keep cleaning and monitoring until things are back to normal, because keeping Mumbai's beaches clean matters, rain or shine.