BMC sets more than 383 ponds ahead of Ganesh immersion
Mumbai is gearing up for the big Ganesh idol immersion on September 25, marking the end of this year's Ganpati festival.
The BMC has set up more than 383 artificial ponds and stationed extra staff at hotspots like Girgaon Chowpatty and Juhu Beach to keep things running smoothly.
Mumbai rail and road safety measures
With huge crowds expected, Central Railway will run 22 special night trains between CSMT and Kalyan/Thane, and Western Railway is tweaking Charni Road stops for the day.
Traffic police are restricting heavy vehicles on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road from the morning of September 25 until noon the next day.
If you're heading out, stick to official guidelines: use designated immersion spots, bring water, keep your phone charged, stay inside barricades, and use collection points for offerings.