BMC begins demolition of illegal structures in Mumbai's Rustomjee Crown

Daundkar alleged that residents had enclosed common areas of 450-800sqft into their flats, valuing each space at ₹2.25 crore to ₹2.50 crore.

The BMC has issued 128 notices under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Section 53(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act for these violations.

Further action will be taken as per due process and a Supreme Court judgment cited in its communication.