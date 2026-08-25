BMC begins demolition of illegal structures in Mumbai's Rustomjee Crown
What's the story
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started demolishing unauthorized structures at Rustomjee Crown, a luxury residential complex in Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The action was taken after complaints by RTI activist Santosh Daundkar about illegal encroachments of common areas and merging of flats. On Monday, the BMC demolished structures in three flats with a team of 15 laborers and 10 civic officials under police protection.
Allegations addressed
Flats valued at ₹2.25cr to ₹2.5cr each
Daundkar alleged that residents had enclosed common areas of 450-800sqft into their flats, valuing each space at ₹2.25 crore to ₹2.50 crore.
The BMC has issued 128 notices under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and Section 53(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act for these violations.
Further action will be taken as per due process and a Supreme Court judgment cited in its communication.
Project details
Politicians, businesspeople, foreign consulate officials among flat owners
Rustomjee Crown has two completed wings, A and B, with a third wing C under construction. The complex features three- to five-bedroom apartments ranging from 1,335 to 3,072 square feet.
Daundkar's complaint also alleged that politicians, businesspeople, foreign consulate officials, and senior corporate executives own or occupy flats in the development.
G-South ward officer Swapnaja Kshirsagar did not respond to requests for comment on this matter.
Certificate controversy
BMC questioned on partial occupation certificate for Tower B
Daundkar also questioned the BMC's decision to grant a partial Occupation Certificate for Tower B in September 2024 despite alleged unauthorized alterations in Tower A.
He sought clarification from the building proposal department on how this was possible.
The BMC had earlier issued more than 100 notices under section 53(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act in July 2025, but the alterations and encroachments had not been removed.
Ongoing enforcement
Demolition drive to continue for next few days
The BMC's demolition drive is expected to continue over the next few days, targeting flats with unauthorized alterations.
A notice was issued under section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act to flat number 5201 in Tower A, directing occupants to stop work and produce permissions within 24 hours.
Failure to comply could result in removal at the owner's risk and cost.