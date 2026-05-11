BMC to add 10 connections on northern Mumbai coastal road
India
Mumbai's getting a much-needed traffic upgrade!
The BMC is adding at least 10 new connections to the northern stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road, linking Versova and Dahisar.
The goal? To stop bottlenecks before they start and take pressure off busy routes like Western Express Highway and Linking Road.
JVPD flyover link and Goregaon-Magathane corridor
The plan includes connecting the JVPD flyover to the Versova Link Road, which will link onward to the Versova-Bandra Sea Link connector.
There's also a speedy 5.5-kilometer corridor coming between Goregaon and Magathane for better east-west travel.
Once finished, these upgrades should make getting around Mumbai's western suburbs a lot smoother.