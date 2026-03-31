BMC to impose curfew on Breach Candy 'Jai Ho' road

BMC adds timed barricades overnight

Unveiled in February and inspired by similar roads abroad, this project went viral but also annoyed locals with noise levels around 60 to 65 decibels, technically okay, but still bothersome for some.

Instead of removing it, officials are adding timed barricades to cut down on nighttime noise.

The BMC says it is not giving up on musical roads and might even bring more Sangeet Marg features.