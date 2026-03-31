BMC to impose curfew on Breach Candy 'Jai Ho' road
India
Mumbai's famous 'musical road' near Breach Candy, which plays Jai Ho when you drive at just the right speed, is getting a curfew.
After residents said the tune was keeping them up, the BMC will turn off the musical stretch every day from 7pm to 11am.
BMC adds timed barricades overnight
Unveiled in February and inspired by similar roads abroad, this project went viral but also annoyed locals with noise levels around 60 to 65 decibels, technically okay, but still bothersome for some.
Instead of removing it, officials are adding timed barricades to cut down on nighttime noise.
The BMC says it is not giving up on musical roads and might even bring more Sangeet Marg features.