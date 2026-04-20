BMC work on Sewri pipeline triggers 18-hour Mumbai water disruption
Heads up, Mumbai! Selected south and central Mumbai areas will face an 18-hour water supply disruption, with full shutdowns in some wards and low pressure in others, starting 10am on April 22 and ending at 4am the next day.
BMC is installing two 1,500mm butterfly valves on a tunnel pipeline in Sewri, hoping to make water distribution smoother in South and Central Mumbai.
BMC advises storing and boiling water
If you live in A, B, C, E, or F South wards, expect a full shutdown, while areas like CSMT, Byculla, and Dadar will be among the worst affected.
Even big hospitals like KEM and Tata might feel the pinch.
BMC suggests storing enough water ahead of time and using it carefully. Also, they recommend boiling or filtering your water for a few days after the upgrade, just to be safe.