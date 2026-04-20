BMC work on Sewri pipeline triggers 18-hour Mumbai water disruption

BMC advises storing and boiling water

If you live in A, B, C, E, or F South wards, expect a full shutdown, while areas like CSMT, Byculla, and Dadar will be among the worst affected.

Even big hospitals like KEM and Tata might feel the pinch.

BMC suggests storing enough water ahead of time and using it carefully. Also, they recommend boiling or filtering your water for a few days after the upgrade, just to be safe.