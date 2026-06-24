BMC worker falls into open manhole during Mumbai mayor's inspection
A BMC worker fell into an open manhole in Dadar on Wednesday, right in the middle of a city inspection by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde after heavy rains.
The cover had been removed to clear waste, and unfortunately, that led to the accident.
Mayor Tawde was quick to call out officials, saying ward officers could face suspension if manholes are left uncovered again.
Mumbai monsoon triggers heavy flooding
Mumbai's southwest monsoon finally arrived, but brought intense rain and flooding with it.
Areas like Colaba saw over 247mm of rain overnight, causing waterlogging, wall collapses, and uprooted trees across the city. Traffic was a mess everywhere.
Mayor Tawde also urged everyone to pay attention to safety signs near open drains. She declared that if any manhole is found open, the official in charge of that ward would face suspension.