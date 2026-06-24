BMC worker falls into open manhole during Mumbai mayor's inspection

Mumbai monsoon triggers heavy flooding

Mumbai's southwest monsoon finally arrived, but brought intense rain and flooding with it.

Areas like Colaba saw over 247mm of rain overnight, causing waterlogging, wall collapses, and uprooted trees across the city. Traffic was a mess everywhere.

Mayor Tawde also urged everyone to pay attention to safety signs near open drains. She declared that if any manhole is found open, the official in charge of that ward would face suspension.