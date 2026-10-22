BMS opens 1st RSS affiliate office in Kashmir Valley
India
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a labor group connected to the RSS, just opened its first public office in Barsoo village, Pulwama, marking a big step for RSS-linked organizations in Jammu and Kashmir.
This new spot will be the first official address of any RSS affiliate group in the Kashmir Valley.
BMS represents 30,000 Kashmir Valley laborers
BMS now works with about 30,000 laborers across 20 unions in Kashmir Valley.
Sameer Kuchay, who leads BMS efforts here, says its growth picked up after Article 370 was scrapped in 2019, letting it operate more openly.
Kuchay, himself a Muslim, says the RSS is not an anti-Muslim organization and that the perceptions created about the RSS are wrong.