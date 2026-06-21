BMTC bus collides with motorcycle near Sulibele, 3 killed
India
A BMTC bus collided with a motorcycle near Sulibele, Hoskote taluk, on Friday (June 19), leading to the deaths of Arun, 35, his wife Anusha, 32, and their two-year-old daughter Hanya.
Their five-year-old daughter Anushika survived but is seriously injured and hospitalized.
The accident left the local community shaken and caused hours of traffic disruption on the busy Hoskote-Devanahalli road.
Police probe driver negligence, trucks cleared
Police have started investigating the crash, with early findings suggesting negligence by the bus driver.
Parked trucks along the roadside also played a role in causing the accident.
Authorities have now cleared these vehicles and warned transport operators against parking near warehouse areas to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.