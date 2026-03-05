BMTC bus driver threatens passenger, says 'nothing will happen to me' India Mar 05, 2026

A BMTC bus driver in Bengaluru, Mallikarjun, allegedly verbally abused and tried to assault a passenger late at night on March 4 near Jalahalli.

The trouble started when the passenger boarded an electric bus showing "Chikkabanavara" but was told it would only go as far as Bagalagunte.

When the passenger asked about the route, Mallikarjun reportedly used abusive language, tried to attack him, and even claimed that nothing would happen to him.