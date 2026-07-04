BMTC electric bus collides with Vayu Vajra at K.R. Circle

Electric bus driver rescued, injuries treated

The crash badly damaged the front of the electric bus, trapping its driver until emergency crews pulled him out and rushed him to a hospital.

Five passengers with minor injuries got first aid at St. Martha's Hospital, while another person stuck in debris was rescued after an hour-long effort.

The accident caused major traffic jams, but things returned to normal once cranes cleared the busses.

Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh visited the injured at the hospital as investigations continue.