Mumbai: Deceased BMW driver had previous cases against him
What's the story
The Tardeo police in Mumbai have uncovered a disturbing past of Shanay Falgun Gajjar, the 21-year-old driver who died in a BMW crash on Sunday. Last month, Gajjar was allegedly involved in a drunken brawl outside Bandra West's 145 Pub and was booked for rash driving at Breach Candy, Hindustan Times reported. The luxury car involved in the crash also has pending e-challans for speeding, road obstruction, and signal violations.
Previous incidents
Gajjar was previously booked for drunken brawl, rash driving
The Bandra incident took place on August 20 when constable Baban Sagare found 145 Pub open past closing time.
When Sagare tried to take the manager to the police station, Gajjar and three others intervened but ended up fighting among themselves.
They were later booked under various sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.
In another case, Gajjar was accused of speeding on March 28 near Mahalaxmi temple, after which a charge sheet was filed against him for rash driving.
Ongoing investigation
New charges have been registered against him
The Tardeo police have now registered new charges against Gajjar under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and the Motor Vehicles Act.
These include causing death by negligence, rash driving/riding on a public road, and rash or negligent act endangering life or personal safety of others.
The police are currently waiting for blood test results to determine if Gajjar was intoxicated at the time of the accident.
Accident analysis
BMW lost control, hit wall, then fell off bridge
The accident occurred when the black BMW lost control, hit a wall, and fell off a bridge near Haji Ali.
The car was traveling from Marine Drive to Haji Ali when it met with the mishap.
All four occupants were rushed to Nair Hospital, where three were declared dead on arrival, while one, Aaditya Oswal (21), is stable with multiple fractures.
Survivor's status
Vehicle was completely mangled after the crash
The deceased have been identified as Gajjal, Dhairya Darshan Seth (17), and Aditya Jakasniya (19).
The accident left severe damage to the vehicle, pushing in the roof and shattering the windshield. Police are probing how this happened.
Notably, on September 3, Mumbai Police had filed cases against several supercars for racing in a tunnel on Coastal Road.
These cases were registered under Sections 281 and 125 of BNS for negligent driving and endangering life or personal safety.