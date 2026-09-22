Mumbai: Deceased BMW driver had previous cases against him

The Bandra incident took place on August 20 when constable Baban Sagare found 145 Pub open past closing time.

When Sagare tried to take the manager to the police station, Gajjar and three others intervened but ended up fighting among themselves.

They were later booked under various sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

In another case, Gajjar was accused of speeding on March 28 near Mahalaxmi temple, after which a charge sheet was filed against him for rash driving.