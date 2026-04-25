BMW occupants beat toll staff after refusing payment at Kadatanamale
India
Late at night on April 17, things got out of hand at the Kadatanamale toll gate near Bengaluru.
A group in a BMW refused to pay the toll, claiming they had no FASTag or cash and calling themselves "MLA-side people."
When staff stood their ground, three men attacked an employee and then beat up another staffer, Deekshit, who tried to help.
Toll worker Deekshit dumped near Suradenapura
The group forced Deekshit into their car and kept threatening him as they drove off.
After breaking through the toll barrier with another SUV, they eventually threw Deekshit out of the vehicle near Suradenapura Gate.
Bengaluru police are now investigating, a video of the incident has surfaced, and say they are working quickly to catch those involved.