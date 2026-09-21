BMW that killed 3 men in Mumbai had March accident
India
A BMW lost control and fell off a bridge in Mumbai on Sunday, killing three young men and leaving another critically injured.
What's even more troubling is that this same car was involved in an accident in March.
Viral March video shows BMW confrontation
Back in March, the BMW hit another vehicle, and footage from that incident, showing the man spoke rudely with Shirke and appeared confrontational, has now gone viral.
Before Sunday's crash, the BMW had been involved in another road accident in March (March 29, 2026).