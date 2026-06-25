BNCC exposes websites charging ₹5,000 for ₹250 cremations
India
BNCC just uncovered a scam where some websites were charging grieving families way too much, up to ₹5,000, for cremation slots that officially cost only ₹250.
BNCC's Executive Engineer Rajendra pointed out these sites were misrepresenting the actual rates and booking slots on behalf of people, even though you can easily book through the government site at the fixed price.
BNCC filed complaints, flagged ₹15,000-50,000 packages
On June 19, BNCC filed complaints against sites like beleiv.com, heavengate.in, and swargayatraa.com.
Officials also flagged agents selling funeral packages for ₹15,000 to ₹50,000, with extra services like ambulances and rituals, making things even tougher for families during a hard time.