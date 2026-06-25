BNCC exposes websites charging ₹5,000 for ₹250 cremations India Jun 25, 2026

BNCC just uncovered a scam where some websites were charging grieving families way too much, up to ₹5,000, for cremation slots that officially cost only ₹250.

BNCC's Executive Engineer Rajendra pointed out these sites were misrepresenting the actual rates and booking slots on behalf of people, even though you can easily book through the government site at the fixed price.