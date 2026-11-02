Boat breakdown during Cyclone Murasu leaves 7 fishermen adrift
India
Seven fishermen had a close call off Andhra's coast after their boat broke down in rough seas during Cyclone Murasu.
They had set out from Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour, ignoring storm warnings, and ended up drifting when their anchor gave way.
Himanshu Shukla praises teamwork, urges caution
Harbor staff spotted the trouble and quickly alerted the Marine Police and Fisheries Department.
Thanks to the fast action of rescue teams and some help from local fishermen, everyone made it back safely.
District Collector Himanshu Shukla praised the teamwork but reminded everyone to take weather advisories seriously next time.