Boat capsizes in Bihar's Samastipur leaving 3 dead, 4 missing
India
A boat carrying 14 people capsized in Bihar's Samastipur district early Thursday morning, likely due to strong winds.
The group was heading back from Sultanpur Diara when the accident happened around 5:45am.
Sadly, three passengers have been confirmed dead and four are still missing.
Divers search Samastipur after engine breakdown
Rescue teams, including local divers and disaster response units, are searching for the missing people.
Officials said the boat's engine had broken down earlier, making it vulnerable in rough weather.
Authorities are working to identify those who lost their lives.