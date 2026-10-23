Bochum apartment fire victims' bodies arrive in Kochi on Friday
India
The bodies of Sivin Johny, 26, and Anjali Sheela Joy, 27, who lost their lives in a tragic apartment fire in Bochum, Germany, were brought back to Kochi early Friday, October 23, 2026.
Family members and local representatives gathered at the airport to receive them, while the third victim, Nova Sabu, 25, is expected to arrive later.
Kerala government covers transportation costs
After arrival, the bodies were taken for official formalities before being sent home for final prayers and burial for Sivin Johny.
The Kerala government is covering all transportation costs so families can focus on saying goodbye.
NORKA Roots coordinated the return, making sure everything happened smoothly during this difficult time.