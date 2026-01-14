Your customs check at Indian airports is now being recorded

The Indian government has mandated the use of body-worn cameras for customs officers at international airports. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has ordered this rule to be implemented in phases, starting with Red Channel gates where the passengers declare dutiable or restricted items. The move is aimed at increasing transparency and accountability during customs checks.

Implementation progress Body cameras already in use at major airports Major airports have already started implementing the body camera system. At Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, customs officers are now using body cameras during passenger checks. Early feedback indicates smoother interactions and fewer disputes due to the recording process. Mangaluru International Airport has also adopted this system with officers instructed to activate cameras during baggage checks or declarations.

Future plans Chennai and Pune airports to follow suit Chennai International Airport has started distributing body-worn cameras to customs staff, with more devices being procured for full coverage. Pune International Airport is also preparing to introduce body-worn cameras as part of the nationwide rollout. Officers at these airports are being trained on standard operating procedures, including passenger notification and data handling protocols.

Advertisement

Purpose explained Body cameras aim to reduce harassment, protect officers The decision to introduce body-worn cameras comes amid complaints of harassment and delays at customs counters. Authorities believe these cameras will deter wrongdoing and protect officers from false allegations. The footage will be stored securely for a minimum of 90 days and accessed only for official purposes, with strict adherence to data-privacy norms.

Advertisement