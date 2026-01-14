Your customs check at Indian airports is now being recorded
What's the story
The Indian government has mandated the use of body-worn cameras for customs officers at international airports. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has ordered this rule to be implemented in phases, starting with Red Channel gates where the passengers declare dutiable or restricted items. The move is aimed at increasing transparency and accountability during customs checks.
Implementation progress
Body cameras already in use at major airports
Major airports have already started implementing the body camera system. At Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, customs officers are now using body cameras during passenger checks. Early feedback indicates smoother interactions and fewer disputes due to the recording process. Mangaluru International Airport has also adopted this system with officers instructed to activate cameras during baggage checks or declarations.
Future plans
Chennai and Pune airports to follow suit
Chennai International Airport has started distributing body-worn cameras to customs staff, with more devices being procured for full coverage. Pune International Airport is also preparing to introduce body-worn cameras as part of the nationwide rollout. Officers at these airports are being trained on standard operating procedures, including passenger notification and data handling protocols.
Purpose explained
Body cameras aim to reduce harassment, protect officers
The decision to introduce body-worn cameras comes amid complaints of harassment and delays at customs counters. Authorities believe these cameras will deter wrongdoing and protect officers from false allegations. The footage will be stored securely for a minimum of 90 days and accessed only for official purposes, with strict adherence to data-privacy norms.
Traveler experience
Cameras to enhance transparency for travelers
For passengers, the introduction of body-worn cameras means greater transparency during customs checks. Officers will inform travelers when recording is in progress, which is expected to build trust and make the process more predictable. The government plans to extend this system to all international airports across India, as part of a broader effort to modernize customs operations and improve overall travel experiences.