India • Jul 04, 2025
Body parts from Ahmedabad crash returned to families
Six families have finally received the remains of their loved ones from the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, thanks to DNA testing.
The process took longer than expected because more remains kept turning up after the explosion.
The official death toll is still at 260, with hospital teams working to identify and return more remains.
TL;DR
Air India flight crash
Of the 16 families contacted, six have collected the remains so far, while nine others have chosen to let the hospital handle last rites.
The crash happened when a London-bound Air India flight hit a hostel complex just after takeoff, killing nearly everyone on board and some on the ground.
Amid all this loss, there was one miraculous survivor—a small glimmer of hope in a tough situation.