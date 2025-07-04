Next Article

India • Jul 04, 2025 Kiren Rijiju comments on Dalai Lama's succession

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has made it clear that choosing the next Dalai Lama is up to the spiritual leader and his global followers—not governments.

His comments come as China claims it should have a say in the process, but Rijiju insists, "There is no need for us or the Government of India to speak on this."

This debate is getting extra attention with the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations coming up in Dharamshala.