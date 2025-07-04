Jaishankar set for SCO meet, bilateral with Wang Yi

TL;DR

India, China, Pakistan meet for 1st time since Pahalgam attack

This visit builds on last year's India-China patrolling agreement and efforts by both countries' leaders to ease tensions.

It comes at a tricky time—right after the Pahalgam terrorist attack—and will also see Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers meet for the first time since then.

With China chairing the SCO, there's a big focus on fighting terrorism together, as India, China, Russia, and Pakistan try to find common ground on regional security.