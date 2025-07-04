Jaishankar set for SCO meet, bilateral with Wang Yi
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit China from July 13-16, starting with important talks in Beijing and then joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers's Meeting in Tianjin.
This is his first trip to China since the 2020 Galwan border clashes, following recent visits by other top Indian officials.
India, China, Pakistan meet for 1st time since Pahalgam attack
This visit builds on last year's India-China patrolling agreement and efforts by both countries' leaders to ease tensions.
It comes at a tricky time—right after the Pahalgam terrorist attack—and will also see Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers meet for the first time since then.
With China chairing the SCO, there's a big focus on fighting terrorism together, as India, China, Russia, and Pakistan try to find common ground on regional security.