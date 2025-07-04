Over 200 weapons seized in 2nd Manipur hills raid

TL;DR

Sniper rifles, IEDs among items recovered

The haul included INSAS rifles, AK-47s, SLRs, sniper rifles, pistols, grenade launchers—even IEDs and pompi guns.

This follows a similar bust last month and is part of efforts to recover thousands of firearms stolen from police armories that have made things worse for local communities.

Security forces faced tough conditions during operation

Raids happened across several districts where hidden weapon stashes were suspected.

Despite tough conditions—like threats from underground groups and limited support—security teams say they're committed to breaking up these illegal arms networks.

Authorities are also asking locals to step up and report anything suspicious to help keep things safer for everyone.