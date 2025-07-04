Over 200 weapons seized in 2nd Manipur hills raid
Security forces in Manipur just pulled off a big operation, seizing over 200 illegal weapons and loads of ammo from the hill districts between July 3-4, 2025.
Teams from the police, Army, Assam Rifles, and central forces worked together to target weapons that have been fueling ongoing ethnic violence since May 2023.
Sniper rifles, IEDs among items recovered
The haul included INSAS rifles, AK-47s, SLRs, sniper rifles, pistols, grenade launchers—even IEDs and pompi guns.
This follows a similar bust last month and is part of efforts to recover thousands of firearms stolen from police armories that have made things worse for local communities.
Security forces faced tough conditions during operation
Raids happened across several districts where hidden weapon stashes were suspected.
Despite tough conditions—like threats from underground groups and limited support—security teams say they're committed to breaking up these illegal arms networks.
Authorities are also asking locals to step up and report anything suspicious to help keep things safer for everyone.