India • Jul 04, 2025 Indian Army Deputy Chief discusses future warfare

The Indian Army is preparing for a new kind of conflict called fifth-generation warfare, where battles happen online as much as on the ground.

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh explained at a FICCI event that this modern warfare uses cyberattacks and misinformation to create confusion, making defense research more important than ever.

He also pointed out how India faces challenges from neighbors like Pakistan, with China and Turkey providing support to Pakistan.