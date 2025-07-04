Indian Army Deputy Chief discusses future warfare
The Indian Army is preparing for a new kind of conflict called fifth-generation warfare, where battles happen online as much as on the ground.
Lt Gen Rahul R Singh explained at a FICCI event that this modern warfare uses cyberattacks and misinformation to create confusion, making defense research more important than ever.
He also pointed out how India faces challenges from neighbors like Pakistan, with China and Turkey providing support to Pakistan.
India must back homegrown defense tech
Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla highlighted how technology and global politics now shape conflicts.
To keep up, India just launched a massive ₹1 lakh crore scheme to invest in things like robotics and drones.
FICCI leaders also stressed backing Indian-made defense tech so the country can rely less on imports and build its own strength for the future.