Punjab man kills sister over inter-caste marriage
In Moga, Punjab, Harmanpreet Singh allegedly shot and killed his sister Simran Kaur near a gurdwara on Wednesday.
The reason? He reportedly couldn't accept her marriage to someone from a different caste—Simran, an Arora Sikh, had married a Rai Sikh man two years ago.
The confrontation happened while Simran and her sister-in-law were attending a religious fair.
Singh's anger over marriage confirmed by eyewitness
After the shooting, Singh surrendered to police and was arrested on murder charges. The weapon used was recovered from him.
Police are investigating based on statements from Simran's sister-in-law, who confirmed Singh's anger over the marriage.
The case is ongoing at Kot Ise Khan Police Station and has sparked conversations locally about caste discrimination and honor-based violence.