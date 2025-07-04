Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Tragic discovery: Bihar teen found dead in UP
A 13-year-old girl from Bihar, who went missing after leaving for school on Wednesday, was sadly found dead in a field in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.
Her family got worried when she didn't come home, and her school bag turned up abandoned.
Police located her body by Thursday evening near Rampur Bujurg village.
TL;DR
Body might have been moved to the field
Investigators noticed the girl wasn't wearing her school uniform but a lower and T-shirt instead, which raised some questions.
Officers also think the body might have been moved to the field.
A post-mortem is happening now to figure out how she died, and senior officials are on the case to get answers for her family.