India • Jul 04, 2025
Odisha CM provides aid to Telangana blast victims' families
After a deadly explosion at Sigachi Industries in Telangana claimed 38 lives—including eight workers from Odisha—Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each of the Odia victims' families.
The support comes from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aiming to help those hit hardest by this tragedy.
TL;DR
Sigachi Industries offers ₹1 crore compensation per affected family
Odisha government teams are on-site, handling relief work and ensuring the bodies of the victims return home for final rites.
The workers were from districts like Ganjam, Cuttack, Balasore, Jajpur, and Nabarangpur.
Meanwhile, Sigachi Industries has also stepped in with ₹1 crore compensation for all affected families amid questions about old machinery possibly causing the blast.