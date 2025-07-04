Odisha CM provides aid to Telangana blast victims' families

TL;DR

Sigachi Industries offers ₹1 crore compensation per affected family

Odisha government teams are on-site, handling relief work and ensuring the bodies of the victims return home for final rites.

The workers were from districts like Ganjam, Cuttack, Balasore, Jajpur, and Nabarangpur.

Meanwhile, Sigachi Industries has also stepped in with ₹1 crore compensation for all affected families amid questions about old machinery possibly causing the blast.