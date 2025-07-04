Bombay High Court rejects challenge to Fadnavis's 2024 victory
The Bombay High Court has thrown out Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe's challenge to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's 2024 Assembly election victory from Nagpur South West.
The case was dismissed on a technicality—Gudadhe wasn't present when filing the petition—so Fadnavis's win stands strong, with his margin at about 39,000 votes this time.
Gudadhe plans to appeal
This decision keeps Fadnavis firmly in charge in his home turf and clears up any immediate legal doubts over his mandate.
The court also tossed out similar challenges against other BJP MLAs, underlining how crucial it is to follow legal procedures in election disputes.
Gudadhe plans to appeal, so this story isn't quite over yet—and both political watchers and young voters will be keeping an eye on what happens next.