India • Jul 04, 2025
Sonia Gandhi challenges ED's money laundering allegations
Sonia Gandhi is challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s claims that she and Rahul Gandhi illegally took control of assets worth over ₹2,000 crore from Associated Journals Limited (AJL) for just ₹90 crore.
Her lawyer says it was simply a legal move to help AJL clear its debts, not a scam.
TL;DR
Case has wider implications for political parties, media companies
This case isn't just about one family—it's raising big questions about how political parties handle money and media companies.
The ED argues the Gandhis controlled Young Indian, which took over AJL's properties, while the defense points out that Young Indian is a non-profit and can't distribute profits.
Whatever happens next could set new rules for political accountability in India and shape how future cases like this are handled.