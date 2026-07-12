Body suspected to be Vikram Rana recovered in Kerala landslide
After nearly a week of searching, rescue teams in Kerala have recovered a body suspected to be that of Vikram Rana, a construction manager who went missing during a landslide at the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel project site.
His remains were found downstream from the Meenachil Bridge.
This tragic discovery brings the death toll from the incident to eight.
Multiagency search, Meppadi Chooralmala road restrictions
The search was a big team effort: NDRF, SOG, Fire and Rescue Services, and local youth volunteers all pitched in.
Kerala's Agriculture Minister T. Siddique and State Police Chief Ravada A. Chandrasekhar were on-site guiding operations.
Meanwhile, traffic restrictions are in place from 8am to noon on the Meppadi-Chooralmala road, but officials say clearing debris and reopening traffic will happen soon.