Body suspected to be Vikram Rana recovered in Kerala landslide India Jul 12, 2026

After nearly a week of searching, rescue teams in Kerala have recovered a body suspected to be that of Vikram Rana, a construction manager who went missing during a landslide at the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel project site.

His remains were found downstream from the Meenachil Bridge.

This tragic discovery brings the death toll from the incident to eight.