Bokaro teenager climbs 100-foot mobile tower to protest boyfriend's arrest
India
Recently, in Bokaro, Jharkhand, a teenage girl climbed a 100-foot mobile tower to protest her boyfriend's arrest.
He was taken into custody last week after the girl's mother accused him of kidnapping.
The scene drew a big crowd, with everyone worried about the girl's safety.
Bokaro girl descended and authorities investigate
After hours of patient negotiation, police and officials convinced the girl to come down unharmed.
Now, the community is buzzing with questions as authorities look deeper into both the original complaint and what led to this dramatic protest.