Bomb blast at BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh's Imphal house
India
Early Friday morning, a bomb went off at BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh's house in Imphal West, Manipur.
The blast happened around 1:30am leaving a small crater and some damage to the walls, but no one was hurt.
MLA condemns blast, police probe
Singh, who also speaks for the state government, said the explosion "almost shook the house," and said, "I want those responsible to clarify such violent acts. What is the gain and the purpose of such an act? I strongly condemn it and don't want such things to happen."
Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh visited after the incident and called it an attack on democracy.
Police have started investigating to find out who was behind it.