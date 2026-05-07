Bomb blast injures 5 BJP workers near St. Xavier's Panihati
India
Five BJP workers were injured in a bomb blast near St. Xavier's Institution in Panihati, West Bengal, on Wednesday.
The explosion happened hours after the shooting of Chandranath Rath, an aide to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
All five have been taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata for treatment.
BJP blames TMC, TMC denies involvement
The BJP blames the ruling TMC for the attack, but the TMC has denied any involvement.
Police are on high alert and have asked people not to spread rumors while they investigate.
Officers are checking CCTV footage and conducting raids as they work to find those responsible and keep things calm.