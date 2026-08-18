Bomb claim by 75-year-old prompts Hyderabad airport security response
A bomb scare shook Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday evening after a 75-year-old passenger allegedly told airline staff there was a bomb in his baggage before an IndiGo flight to Visakhapatnam.
Security teams jumped into action, and all passengers were taken off the plane while the situation was checked out.
Hyderabad flight searched, no danger found
Airport security, CISF, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee assessed the threat as non-specific, while the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad thoroughly searched the aircraft and luggage but found nothing dangerous.
The elderly passenger was handed over to police for further action.
This incident comes amid a recent series of bomb threats and security scares involving Indian airports and airlines in recent months.