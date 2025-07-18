'Bomb in classroom': Fake threat email to schools in 3 cities

Email sent to schools in all 3 cities

The emails were nearly identical and mentioned mental health struggles along with threats of mass harm.

In Delhi alone, over 45 schools—including Richmond Global School—were targeted; Bengaluru saw more than 40 private schools receive the same email. Even a few Mumbai schools got them.

Police are now investigating who sent these messages and why, especially since this follows similar recent hoaxes—including one involving a 12-year-old in Delhi.

These fake threats not only scare students and teachers but also put extra pressure on law enforcement every time they have to respond seriously until things are clear.