Delhi to try cloud seeding for rain in September

Aircraft to fly over pollution hotspots

IIT-Kanpur's Aerospace Engineering team is running this ₹3.21 crore pilot, with full aviation safety clearance in place.

A Cessna 206-H aircraft will fly five times over pollution hotspots like Rohini, Bawana, Alipur (Delhi), and Loni and Baghpat (UP), releasing special salt particles into the clouds to encourage rainfall.

Sirsa emphasized that all safety measures are being followed—no aerial photography allowed and restricted zones will be avoided during these flights.