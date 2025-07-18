Delhi to try cloud seeding for rain in September
Delhi is set to test out cloud seeding in early September 2025, hoping to trigger some much-needed rain and cut down on air pollution.
The trials were delayed from July to line up with the retreating monsoon, which should boost the chances of success, according to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.
Aircraft to fly over pollution hotspots
IIT-Kanpur's Aerospace Engineering team is running this ₹3.21 crore pilot, with full aviation safety clearance in place.
A Cessna 206-H aircraft will fly five times over pollution hotspots like Rohini, Bawana, Alipur (Delhi), and Loni and Baghpat (UP), releasing special salt particles into the clouds to encourage rainfall.
Sirsa emphasized that all safety measures are being followed—no aerial photography allowed and restricted zones will be avoided during these flights.