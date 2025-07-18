IMD issues orange alert for south Bengal, heavy rain expected

North Bengal could see even heavier downpours

The IMD says similar stormy vibes are headed for nearby districts like Howrah and Hooghly till Monday.

North Bengal—including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri—could see even heavier downpours (up to 20cm) on July 19-20.

All this means possible waterlogging, tough commutes, and lightning risks. If you're in these areas, it's smart to avoid flood-prone spots and stay indoors when storms hit.