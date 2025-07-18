Next Article
IMD issues orange alert for south Bengal, heavy rain expected
Heads up, Bengal—IMD just put out an orange alert for South Bengal starting Friday afternoon.
Expect thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds (30-40km/h) across Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Bankura.
This wild weather is likely to stick around through Saturday.
North Bengal could see even heavier downpours
The IMD says similar stormy vibes are headed for nearby districts like Howrah and Hooghly till Monday.
North Bengal—including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri—could see even heavier downpours (up to 20cm) on July 19-20.
All this means possible waterlogging, tough commutes, and lightning risks. If you're in these areas, it's smart to avoid flood-prone spots and stay indoors when storms hit.