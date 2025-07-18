Half of India's power capacity now from non-fossil sources

India's renewable energy has grown fast—from just 2.82 GW of solar power in 2014 to 234 GW in 2025—but fossil fuels still make up nearly half of all installed power capacity and remain a major part of the mix.

To generate more electricity, India needs to invest more in...

Even though renewables account for half the capacity, they generate less than a third of actual electricity because they depend on weather and other factors.

To keep up with growing demand (expected to jump from 250 GW now to almost 388 GW by 2032), India plans to invest more in battery storage, better grids, and new tech like green hydrogen.